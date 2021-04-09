Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $157.89

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.89, but opened at $152.10. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $155.48, with a volume of 2,209 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.37 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

