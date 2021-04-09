Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

