Virtu Financial LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.41. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.