RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of RenaissanceRe worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $16,280,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $168.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

