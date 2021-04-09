Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $64,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $375.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

