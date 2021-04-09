Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 93,269 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

