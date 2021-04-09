FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $166.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.