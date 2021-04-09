FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 529 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,659,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $190.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.