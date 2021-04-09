Norges Bank Invests $163.30 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,877,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,466,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,588,000 after buying an additional 119,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.83 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

