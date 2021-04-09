Norges Bank Takes $172.71 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,164,528 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,711,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $170.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $176.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.