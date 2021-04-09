Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oscar Health (OSCR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR):
- 3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
OSCR stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
In other news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,953,860.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Insiders have sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 over the last 90 days.
