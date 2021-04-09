Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oscar Health (OSCR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR):

3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Oscar Health is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

OSCR stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

In other news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,953,860.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Insiders have sold a total of 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 over the last 90 days.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

