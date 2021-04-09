Norges Bank Takes $154.43 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,218,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA opened at $146.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $149.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

