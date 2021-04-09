FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $233.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.19. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

