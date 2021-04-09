FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 66,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $331.14 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

