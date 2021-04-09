FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $332,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.78 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.