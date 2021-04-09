Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 802,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $96,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $137.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

