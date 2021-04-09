UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $97,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

TME stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

