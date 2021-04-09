Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 77,949 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 20,194.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Shares of REGI opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

