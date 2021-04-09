DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $11.88 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
