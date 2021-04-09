Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $2,389.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.