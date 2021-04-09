Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10,918.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Wingstop worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $135.71 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

