Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16,900.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $191.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $191.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

