Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

