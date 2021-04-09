$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.76. Haemonetics also reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after acquiring an additional 849,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

