Zacks: Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.51. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

IFF stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

