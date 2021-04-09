Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 8%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 7,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 430,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $555.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,610. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

