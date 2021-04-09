Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Insider Sells $111,853.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ULCC opened at $21.25 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries Frontier Airlines Holdings, Inc and Frontier Airlines, Inc The company's subsidiaries offer scheduled air transportation services for passengers and freight. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.