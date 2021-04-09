Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Trading Down 5.2%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)’s share price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $35.87. Approximately 242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

