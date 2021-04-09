LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $230.35 and last traded at $230.04. 9,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 277,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

