Rami Rahim Sells 58,900 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00.

JNPR stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

