Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Sells $1,109,000.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00.

Jason Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00.

Vital Farms stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 685,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

