Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. Afya has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

