Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Acquires 623,506 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey acquired 623,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,235.06 ($8,146.15).
Shares of ORR stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £13.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. Oriole Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).
About Oriole Resources
