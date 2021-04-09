Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) Insider Tim Livesey Acquires 623,506 Shares

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) insider Tim Livesey acquired 623,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,235.06 ($8,146.15).

Shares of ORR stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £13.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. Oriole Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

