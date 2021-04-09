Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Embraer Put Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,804 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical daily volume of 761 put options.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

