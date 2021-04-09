Richardson Electronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 679 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 884% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

