Investors Purchase High Volume of BurgerFi International Call Options (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average daily volume of 808 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $19,166,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,592,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.19. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

