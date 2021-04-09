Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Seagate Technology worth $116,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,915,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

