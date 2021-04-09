Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Altice USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Altice USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

