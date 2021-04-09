Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $30.43 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

