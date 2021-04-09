JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Avangrid worth $28,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Avangrid by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

