TheStreet Downgrades Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) to D

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NSYS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.
