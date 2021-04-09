TheStreet Downgrades Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) to D

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NSYS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

