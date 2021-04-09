121,500 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 121,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

