MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 22,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 721,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $907.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)
MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.
