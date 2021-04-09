MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 22,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 721,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

