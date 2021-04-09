Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 68.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 81611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.92).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 918.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.10. The company has a market capitalization of £140.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

