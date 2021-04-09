Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 172.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $378.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.