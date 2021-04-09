Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

