Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,924,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

