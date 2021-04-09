Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Brown & Brown worth $40,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

