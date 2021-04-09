Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 47,361 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 180,447 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In related news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

