Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Itron by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,500,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itron by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 263,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after buying an additional 165,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.